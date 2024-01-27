Arunachal: FAM tour to ZIRO on the occasion of National Tourism Day

Arunachal: The District Tourism Office, Deputy Commissioner office Raga has organized a FAM Tour to Ziro in collaboration with “Ngunu Ziro” ( a community based Homestay organization), commemorating National Tourism Day. A group of 22 participants consisting of Youths, SHG, Women, and officials was flagged off by SDO Raga.

The purpose of this tour is to provide an opportunity to the participants to experience practically the overall operations of Homestay and also interact with the Homestays owner and clear their doubts/queries.

The Group was welcomed by Ngunu Ziro team at Golden Resort Ziro which is run by Shri Tage Opo a beneficiary of Chief Minister Paryatan Vikash Yojana. After lunch, village walk at Hong Village was conducted where various aspects of Apatani culture, architecture, composition of village etc were shared.

The team also visited Traditional Apatani Homestay of Smti Tam Yamyang and interacted with the owner, her Homestay is considered as the first Homestay of Ziro.

After the village walk, an integrated organic farm was visited where all the relevant knowledge about growing various vegetables & fruits along with farm animals were shared.

In the evening, an interactive session with various tourism stakeholders was conducted at Suchisi Homestay. Various topics like aspects of tourism, homestay, dos & don’ts, conservation of Wildlife etc. were discussed.

Next day, the team visited Naara Aaba Winery where Tage Rita, Proprietor of the winery interacted with the team and shared her startup story and how the winery has become one of the must visit tourist place of Ziro. Naara Aaba is playing a key role in empowering local farmers & promoting local products.

On the occasion of National Tourism Day DTO office Raga also conducted a Nature’s Walk with the Yuva Tourism Club member of Higher Secondary School Raga.

They were also given the knowledge of basic Mobile Photography and encouraged to become young tourism ambassador of the district by promoting local places, people, culture, handicrafts & handlooms.