Arunachal: Fake Licence Scam Accused Arrested

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun Police, in coordination with the Bihpuria Police Station, has apprehended a 33-year-old absconding accused in a fraud case after prolonged surveillance, officials said.

The accused, identified as Debojit Sharma, a resident of North Lakhimpur district in Assam, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 106/25 under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, Sharma allegedly cheated several individuals in the Doimukh and Naharlagun areas by falsely promising to facilitate pharmacy and other business licences in exchange for substantial sums of money.

After the alleged offences, Sharma fled the Itanagar Capital Region in 2023 and had reportedly been evading arrest by frequently changing his location and mobile numbers.

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Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega stated that the accused was tracked following sustained surveillance for over a year using both conventional and technical methods.

“He was strategically tracked and apprehended on April 10 from his residence at Pithaguri Mazgaon in Assam,” the SP said, adding that Sharma had returned to his native place to cast his vote when police zeroed in on his location.

The arrest operation was carried out by a police team led by sub-inspector N. Rama, along with other personnel, under supervision and in coordination with local police in Assam.

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The accused has been produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Naharlagun, and remanded to judicial custody.

Police officials also indicated that multiple cases have reportedly been registered against Sharma at different police stations across Naharlagun and Yupia.

Reiterating its commitment to addressing fraud, the Naharlagun Police urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes promising licences or other services in exchange for money.