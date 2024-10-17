Arunachal: Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU organizes World Food Day

ITANAGAR- The 4th Year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture students from Rajiv Gandhi University, currently engaged in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP), organized an awareness event on 16th October 2024 to mark World Food Day at Lekhi Village, Sopo under Doimukh circle.

Farmers, children’s, students, and faculty members took part in the event which began with a procession through the village, centered on the theme ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future.’

RAWE Co-coordinator, Dr. Bai Koyu, addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of World Food Day and advocating for nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

Students, including Nguli Lombi, Rita Sari, Likpung Tabri and Kaling Dodung, delivered talks on the benefits of sustainable agriculture, healthy eating, backyard farming, the need for farm diversification and the negative impacts of alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Faculty members also contributed, with Dr. Susmita Chakraborty emphasizing the value of horticultural crops, while Ms. Pooja Tamuk and Ms. Lenmem Yosung discussed the significance of mulching and conservation agriculture.

The programme aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of “Zero Hunger,” promoting sustainable food production and reducing food waste. The event wrapped up with a vote of thanks from Mr. Ebhi Mihu, followed by seed distribution.