ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU organizes World Food Day

Farmers, children’s, students, and faculty members took part in the event which began with a procession through the village.......

Last Updated: October 17, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU organizes World Food Day

ITANAGAR- The 4th Year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture students from Rajiv Gandhi University, currently engaged in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP), organized an awareness event on 16th October 2024 to mark World Food Day at Lekhi Village, Sopo under Doimukh circle.

Farmers, children’s, students, and faculty members took part in the event which began with a procession through the village, centered on the theme ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future.’

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

RAWE Co-coordinator, Dr. Bai Koyu, addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of World Food Day and advocating for nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

Also Read- Aspirants question non inclusion of vacant posts of FCS dept in APPSCCE

Students, including Nguli Lombi, Rita Sari, Likpung Tabri and Kaling Dodung, delivered talks on the benefits of sustainable agriculture, healthy eating, backyard farming, the need for farm diversification and the negative impacts of alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Faculty members also contributed, with Dr. Susmita Chakraborty emphasizing the value of horticultural crops, while Ms. Pooja Tamuk and Ms. Lenmem Yosung discussed the significance of mulching and conservation agriculture.

Watch Video-  Chum Darang abused Avinash Mishra, Bigg Boss evicted Avinash from the show 

The programme aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of “Zero Hunger,” promoting sustainable food production and reducing food waste. The event wrapped up with a vote of thanks from Mr. Ebhi Mihu, followed by seed distribution.

Tags
Last Updated: October 17, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims

Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims

Make Swachhata a way of Life; Arunachal CM

Make ‘Swachhata’ a way of Life; Arunachal CM

Arunachal: Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, participates in the Swachh Bharat Diwas

Arunachal: Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, participates in the Swachh Bharat Diwas

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over 50 bicycles to girl students

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over 50 bicycles to girl students

Arunachal: Gauhati High Court expresses concern over deplorable condition of NH 415

Arunachal: Gauhati High Court expresses concern over deplorable condition of NH 415

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Attends Review Meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Attends Review Meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Arunachal: Union Finance minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union Finance minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Khandu Congratulates MLA Rode Bui Ji, for achieving over 101% target of making new BJP members, from his constituency

Arunachal: Khandu Congratulates MLA Rode Bui Ji, for achieving over 101% target of making new BJP members, from his constituency

Arunachal: Swachhata campaign continue in ICR

Arunachal: Swachhata campaign continue in ICR

Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button