Arunachal: Facemasks, Sanitizers distributed during mass awareness programme on Covid-19

Yachuli- More than three thousand face mask and bottles of sanitizers were distributed among the citizens of Pitapool, Potin, Yazali and Yachuli on the occasion of mass awareness programme organized by Nabam Tullon LLP a construction company engaged in construction of TAH in Lower Subansiri district.

The programme was a part of mass awareness on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) to contain it’s spread in the state.

Yazali Circle officer Tashi Khandu Thongdok, Education Minister OSD Chukhu Mama & PRO Nich Tangom, Yazali HGB Bath Khili among other address the gathering and spoke several precautionary measure need to be maintained by the general masses as a safety measures so that we can remain safe from Coronavirus (Covid-19).

NT LLP, Dy. Managing Director Nabam Seka, Chief Operating Officer Nabam Abraham while addressing the gathering inform that due to lockdown more than half of workforce has left the state to their home town and even inspite of nationwide lockdown the firm has been dedicatedly working in road construction. The firm has been allotted work from Portin to Ziro and has engaged man and machine for the same.

Watch Video

The distribution was a part of mass awareness among the local residents living along the TAH in lower subansiri district and for which Yazali and Yachuli were selected for awareness programme and around . More than three thousand face mask with a bottle of sanitizers among the denizens.

Demonstration on use of face mask and maintaining of social distancing were done by the volunteers and officials, Light refreshment were also given away to the villagers and the volunteers as well.