Arunachal Eyes Tehri Model for Kalai-II Project, Minister Dasanglu Pul visit

ITANAGAR: Seeking to strengthen the human and social dimensions of hydropower development in Arunachal Pradesh, Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul visited the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand on Monday to study its Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) model — widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive in the country.

The visit was part of the state government’s efforts to apply proven, community-sensitive practices to the upcoming 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district. Pul interacted with senior officials of THDC India Ltd, including Chief Technology Officer L. P. Joshi, General Manager Vijai Sehgal, DGMs Mohan Singh Sirswal, Ganesh Bhatt, Nand Kishore, and PR Manager Manveer Negi. Tehsildar Dhanveer from the Tehri district administration was also present.

Pul said the team’s discussions and on-site observations offered valuable insights into land acquisition protocols, livelihood restoration initiatives and socio-economic rehabilitation programmes undertaken during the construction of the towering Tehri Dam — a 260.5-metre-high rock and earth-fill structure that generates over 1,000 MW of power.

“The learnings from Tehri will be crucial in developing a socially responsible and sustainable R&R roadmap for the Kalai-II project,” she said, adding that Arunachal’s hydropower push must remain sensitive to community rights and cultural identity.

The Tehri project, executed by THDC India Ltd, is often cited for its large-scale rehabilitation efforts, which included relocation of families, creation of new townships, livelihood support schemes and long-term community development programmes. Pul said these experiences will inform the state’s approach to ensuring that development “does not come at the cost of people’s livelihoods.”

The proposed Kalai-II project on the Lohit River, with an estimated cost of ₹14,000 crore, has drawn significant public interest in recent months. During a public hearing conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, more than 350 villagers from 33 habitations attended, emphasizing the need for a transparent compensation framework and a robust R&R plan.

Pul’s visit to Tehri signals a concerted attempt to align Arunachal Pradesh’s ambitious hydropower expansion with sustainable, community-centred development principles. Officials say further consultations and field assessments are likely to follow as the state works to build public confidence around large-scale energy projects.