Arunachal Eyes SE Asia Link via Pangsau Pass

ITANAGAR- Prof. Mahendra P. Lama, chair of the Pangsau Pass Trade Study Group (2022), met K. T. Parnaik at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Saturday and submitted a comprehensive set of reports outlining policy recommendations for enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration in Northeast India.

The study, commissioned by the Department of Industry, Trade and Commerce, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, focuses on reviving historical trade routes such as Pangsau Pass to facilitate cross-border trade with Southeast Asia. Drawing on field research and regional assessments, the report highlights the potential of improved infrastructure, streamlined border trade mechanisms, and connectivity initiatives to boost livelihoods and local entrepreneurship.

During the interaction, Prof. Lama underscored the strategic and economic significance of reconnecting Arunachal Pradesh with Southeast Asian markets. He noted that the restoration of traditional trade corridors could serve as a catalyst for economic transformation while strengthening regional cooperation.

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Governor Parnaik acknowledged the study’s analytical depth and described evidence-based policy inputs as essential for guiding the state’s development trajectory. He observed that under the Government of India’s ‘Act East’ policy—along with a more accelerated ‘Act Fast’ approach—Arunachal Pradesh is positioned to function as a critical gateway to Southeast Asia.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of the Northeast as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, the Governor said the region is increasingly viewed as central to India’s economic growth and strategic outreach. He added that these policy frameworks reflect a broader national commitment to unlocking the region’s potential.

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At the same time, the Governor emphasized that development initiatives in border areas must be calibrated with security considerations. He stated that sustainable progress requires a balanced approach that protects national interests while enabling economic opportunities for local communities.

Also present at the meeting was Shri Sonyung Modi, Director of the Trade and Commerce Department of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor recalled that Prof. Lama had earlier presented the Nathu La Trade Study Group report, referencing his own tenure in Sikkim during the reopening of the historic Nathu La trade route.