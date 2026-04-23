Arunachal Eyes Global Tourism via Subansiri Project

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has proposed an ambitious plan to develop the pondage area of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project into a multi-dimensional tourism hub, positioning the state as a high-value destination within India’s tourism landscape.

The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, located on the Subansiri river, is the largest hydropower project in the country and is expected to be fully commissioned by December 2026. With four generating units already operational, the project has created a substantial water body, which the state government now views as a potential anchor for tourism-led economic development.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking central support for the initiative. The proposal calls for collaboration with multiple Union ministries, including Tourism, Power, Jal Shakti, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region, signalling a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach.

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According to the proposal, the tourism model will integrate eco-tourism, adventure sports, cultural and heritage experiences, inland fisheries, and luxury river-based activities such as cruises. The plan aims to leverage the region’s ecological diversity while ensuring sustainable resource use.

The state government has drawn comparisons with international tourism destinations such as Phewa Lake in Nepal, Kaeng Krachan in Thailand, Lake Como in Italy, and Milford Sound in New Zealand, suggesting a vision of positioning Subansiri within a global tourism framework.

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Khandu has emphasised that local and tribal communities will play a central role in the project, not only as beneficiaries but also as custodians of cultural and ecological heritage. The initiative is expected to generate over 2,500 jobs in its steady phase, with a focus on local youth employment, and aims to attract approximately 1.5 lakh tourists annually in the medium term.

In its initial phase, the government plans to commission leading design and planning agencies to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will outline financial estimates and implementation mechanisms. Consultations with local communities are expected to be a key component of this process.

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The proposal is being positioned as an attempt to align hydropower infrastructure with sustainable tourism development, a model that could potentially be replicated in other regions. It also reflects a broader policy direction aimed at diversifying Arunachal Pradesh’s economy through tourism while maintaining ecological balance.

The initiative follows a high-speed river expedition undertaken on March 28 by the chief minister and officials along a 45-kilometre stretch of the Subansiri river, from the project site at Dollungmukh to the Kamle-Subansiri confluence. The expedition was described as part of a broader effort to explore the integration of infrastructure and tourism potential in the state.