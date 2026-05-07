Arunachal Eyes Global Platform for Local Talent: Khandu

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with organisers of major state cultural and entertainment events, outlining a broader policy vision to transform annual competitions into long-term professional pathways for youth in the creative sector.

The meeting focused on six flagship platforms organised in the state, including Miss Arunachal, Mr Arunachal, Mrs Arunachal, Arunachal’s Got Talent, Arunachal Super Dance, and Arunachal Idol. According to officials, the discussions centred on institutionalising the state’s growing creative ecosystem and integrating cultural events into a structured talent development framework.

Addressing organisers, Khandu said the state government intends to move beyond treating such events as isolated annual competitions. Instead, he said, the objective is to develop a “structured talent pipeline” capable of connecting local performers, artists, and creators with sustainable professional opportunities in music, fashion, media, and the performing arts.

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“Our goal is to ensure that every event moves beyond being a standalone competition and instead evolves into a structured talent pipeline,” the chief minister said during the meeting. He added that the state is focused on building careers rather than only identifying performers.

As part of the initiative, the government announced plans to strengthen the Creative Economy Cell within the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The cell is expected to function as a coordinating platform linking emerging talent from Arunachal Pradesh with industry networks and professional opportunities outside the state.

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Khandu also revealed that the government is exploring strategic collaborations with digital and streaming platforms, including Spotify, to provide wider exposure to local artists and musicians. The move, according to officials, is intended to help indigenous music and cultural expressions from Arunachal Pradesh reach national and international audiences.

The chief minister cited the Ziro Festival of Music as an example of how independent musicians from the region have gained wider recognition through structured cultural initiatives. He assured continued support for similar platforms aimed at promoting local creative talent.

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In another key development, the government is reportedly finalising a fresh five-year agreement with organisers of the six major state events. The agreement would formally integrate the events into the official state calendar, with the aim of ensuring continuity, planning, and professional standards.

The discussions also highlighted the emergence of local technical expertise within the state’s entertainment ecosystem. Officials noted that Arunachal Pradesh, which earlier depended heavily on outside professionals for event production, is now developing its own pool of sound engineers, lighting technicians, and event management professionals.

Describing the creative economy as an emerging growth sector, Khandu said the industry is increasingly generating opportunities for youth and women in entrepreneurship and professional creative work. He pointed to a shift where performers are expanding into broader professional roles, including music composition, fashion design, and technical production.

The initiative is being implemented under the Arunachal Pradesh Regulatory Board of State Events (APRBSE), chaired by Mallo Attu. According to officials, the board will oversee the implementation of new standards and policy measures aimed at strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s presence in the national entertainment landscape.