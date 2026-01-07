Arunachal: Expired Medicines Seized in Daporijo Town Raid

DAPORIJO- The district administration in Daporijo conducted a surprise inspection of all pharmacies operating within Daporijo town on Tuesday, uncovering multiple violations related to public health and regulatory compliance.

The inspection, carried out at around 11:00 am, was led by Town Magistrate Mrs. Ama Nungnu Mara, along with Shri Adap Maling, In-Charge Trade and Development Officer. Officials inspected pharmacy premises to verify compliance with licensing norms, storage standards and mandatory documentation as required under prevailing laws.

Also Read- CM Orders Removal of Unauthorised Religious Structures

During the inspection, authorities detected several irregularities, including the stocking and sale of expired medicines, operation of pharmacies without valid trading licences, and failure to produce mandatory certificates. Officials said such violations pose serious risks to consumer safety and public health.

Taking serious note of the findings, the district administration stated that necessary legal action will be initiated against the defaulters in accordance with the provisions of law. The administration emphasised that strict enforcement is essential to ensure that medicines sold to the public meet safety and quality standards.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

All seized expired medicines were immediately disposed of through the deep pit burial method, following due procedure and in the presence of the inspection team, officials confirmed.

The district administration has appealed to all pharmacy owners and traders in Daporijo to strictly adhere to licensing norms and regulatory requirements. Authorities also warned that similar inspections will continue in the future as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and consumer welfare.