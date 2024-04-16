Arunachal: Expelled BJP ZPM’s seek time to explain their stand

ZIRO- The four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Zilla Parishad Members from Keyi Panyor District have sought ten days time to explain their position during a hearing conducted at office of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts on their disqualification matter here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

DC Vivek H.P, had issued a notice to the ZPMs regarding their disqualifications.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Besides ZPC Likha Sangchorey, the other expelled ZPMs include Nilly Likha Tabo(Pistana), Gem Aiti (Yazali) and Khoda Dipung (Upper Yachuli).

The Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities(Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003 Clause 6(2) says that ‘where a complaint under sub-section (1) is received by the Member Secretary of the concerned local authority, he shall, within twenty four hours from the receipt of such complaint refer the same for decision of the State Election Commissioner who shall decide the question within 30 days after the receipt by him of the reference and his decision shall be final’.

Additionally, clause 3 (1) of the said Act also points out that a member belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being such a member if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such political party.

The four ZPMs had tendered their resignations from the BJP after which the party had expelled them and sent a written request to DC to disqualify them from their seats.

Also Read- Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

Presently there are 20 ZPMs with 14 at Lower Subansiri and 6 at Keyi Panyor District. With no separate Zilla Parishad segment at the newly created Keyi Panyor District, the ZPMs are still counted under Lower Subansiri District and 14 ZPMs would be needed to fulfill the two-third majority and avoid disqualifications.

Meanwhile In the afternoon, DEO Vivek H.P, General Observer Sunil Kumar Yadav, ADC Himani Meena, SP Keni Bagra and other election officials took a final review meeting with all the sector officers and sector police officers for smooth and peaceful polling at the 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly Constituencies on 19th April.