Arunachal: Ex-RKSM Students Adopt 11 TB Patients in Khonsa

KHONSA- In a community-driven effort to support tuberculosis patients under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), two former students of RKSM, Khonsa — Sonali Debroy and Er. Roikim Taikam — adopted eleven TB patients as Nikshay Mitras on Monday.

The initiative was marked by the distribution of food baskets to the adopted patients at General Hospital Khonsa. The programme was attended by Dr. B. Ratan, District Medical Officer (DMO), Tirap; Dr. Tumli Basar, Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Khonsa; Dr. J. Thingnok, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO); and Dr. S. Sumpa, Nodal Officer, DDR-TBC.

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Addressing the gathering, DMO Tirap Dr. B. Ratan advised patients to maintain proper hygiene and consume nutritious food to ensure faster recovery and improved health outcomes. He underscored the importance of community participation in the fight against tuberculosis and highlighted the role of nutritional support in patient care.

The DMO also appreciated the humanitarian contribution of the two Nikshay Mitras for extending support to patients from Tirap and Longding districts. He stated that such initiatives not only provide material assistance but also encourage patients during treatment.

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On behalf of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the Health Department, the DMO conveyed gratitude to Sonali Debroy and Er. Roikim Taikam for supporting TB patients through the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

The Nikshay Mitra programme, launched as part of India’s TB elimination strategy, encourages individuals, institutions, and organisations to provide nutritional and social support to tuberculosis patients during their treatment period.