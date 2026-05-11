ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ex-RKSM Students Adopt 11 TB Patients in Khonsa

Two former students of RKSM, Khonsa adopted eleven tuberculosis patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative and distributed nutritional support at General Hospital Khonsa.

Last Updated: 11/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Ex-RKSM Students Adopt 11 TB Patients in Khonsa

KHONSA-  In a community-driven effort to support tuberculosis patients under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), two former students of RKSM, Khonsa — Sonali Debroy and Er. Roikim Taikam — adopted eleven TB patients as Nikshay Mitras on Monday.

The initiative was marked by the distribution of food baskets to the adopted patients at General Hospital Khonsa. The programme was attended by Dr. B. Ratan, District Medical Officer (DMO), Tirap; Dr. Tumli Basar, Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Khonsa; Dr. J. Thingnok, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO); and Dr. S. Sumpa, Nodal Officer, DDR-TBC.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read-  212 Cases Settled in National Lok Adalat

Addressing the gathering, DMO Tirap Dr. B. Ratan advised patients to maintain proper hygiene and consume nutritious food to ensure faster recovery and improved health outcomes. He underscored the importance of community participation in the fight against tuberculosis and highlighted the role of nutritional support in patient care.

The DMO also appreciated the humanitarian contribution of the two Nikshay Mitras for extending support to patients from Tirap and Longding districts. He stated that such initiatives not only provide material assistance but also encourage patients during treatment.

Also Read-  NERIST Hosts Lecture on Road Safety and Trauma Care

On behalf of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the Health Department, the DMO conveyed gratitude to Sonali Debroy and Er. Roikim Taikam for supporting TB patients through the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

The Nikshay Mitra programme, launched as part of India’s TB elimination strategy, encourages individuals, institutions, and organisations to provide nutritional and social support to tuberculosis patients during their treatment period.

Tags
Last Updated: 11/05/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Protest Erupts in Beging Over NHPC Survey

Arunachal: Protest Erupts in Beging Over NHPC Survey

Arunachal: Search for Missing Boy in Kameng River Halted Over Oxygen Shortage

Arunachal: Search for Missing Boy in Kameng River Halted Over Oxygen Shortage

Arunachal: EKSWCO Alleges Delay in Recovery of Frontier Highway Compensation

Arunachal: EKSWCO Alleges Delay in Recovery of Frontier Highway Compensation

Union Minister Inspects Key Projects in Likabali

Union Minister Inspects Key Projects in Likabali

Arunachal: NABARD-Funded MEDP Empowers Rural Women

Arunachal: NABARD-Funded MEDP Empowers Rural Women

Arunachal: NCORD Reviews Anti-Drug Measures in Yupia

Arunachal: NCORD Reviews Anti-Drug Measures in Yupia

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Grand Finale of Youth Carnival

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Grand Finale of Youth Carnival

Arunachal: Tiger Returns to D’Ering WLS After Two Decades

Arunachal: Tiger Returns to D’Ering WLS After Two Decades

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Pushes Women-Led Buddhist Tourism

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Pushes Women-Led Buddhist Tourism

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Explore Nyishi Culture in Kamle

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Explore Nyishi Culture in Kamle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button