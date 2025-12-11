Arunachal: Ex-Congress leader, 23 others join BJP in Anjaw

ANJAW- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a significant political gain in Anjaw district on Thursday with the induction of former Congress leader Gungso Kri and 23 opposition members from Longling village into the party.

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, in a social media announcement, confirmed that Gungso Kri—who earlier served as the vice president of the Congress Party’s Anjaw unit—has officially joined the BJP.

Pul stated that Kri expressed confidence in the BJP’s policies and its development-driven vision for Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Midnight fire kills Class I student in Tawang

Welcoming him into the party fold, Pul said his entry would “strengthen ongoing efforts toward welfare and progress in the region.”

In another development on the same day, 23 members from Longling village, previously aligned with opposition groups, also joined the BJP. The delegation, led by Sobrab Longling and outgoing Gram Panchayat Member (Independent) Lobasha Longling, made the switch in the presence of local party leaders.

Also Read- 21 labourers feared dead as truck falls into gorge in Anjaw

Pul described the group induction as a decisive moment for Longling, stating that it has “virtually brought the opposition in the village to an end.” She added that the wave of support from Longling residents reaffirms the BJP’s commitment to development, stability and unity in the constituency.

“With renewed commitment and collective resolve, we look forward to taking Longling and Anjaw on the path of inclusive growth,” Pul said.

The mass joining marks yet another strengthening of the BJP’s organisational presence in the eastern frontier district ahead of political realignments expected in 2026.