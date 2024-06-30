Arunachal: Eviction drive in Itanagar to reduce floods

ITANAGAR- The District Administration of Itanagar has started eviction drives in a bid to reduce the problem of artificial flooding. Through the eviction drives, the administration is attempting to make way for water to get out of the city quickly through water channels.

One the first day of the drive, dozens of vending outlets constructed over drains along the National Highway at 6-kilo evicted on Saturday.

The eviction drive was carried out by a team of District Administration including ADC Itanagar Datum Gadi, EAC Itanagar Takam Nicholas, EAC (Judicial) Tamo Dadda, SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Town Planner Dacha Bagang, and engineers from the Highway Department.

DC Capital Itanagar Smti Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, stated that “ the vendors were running their vending outlets over drains, which poses a great threat to their lives. Notices were issued to shift to safer areas, regular announcements were also made to inform them of the probable risks of residing in such vulnerable locations and to move to safer locations. Despite these warnings, the vendors were still continuing to run their outlets and hence it was necessary to carry out the eviction to prevent potential accidents and ensure everyone’s safety”.

The DC stressed that the top priority is to protect lives and minimize damage to property. While this may cause some inconvenience, it is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety.

The DC praised the entire team of magistrates and police for their excellent coordination in successfully carrying out the eviction drive.

The DC informed that several other areas are also being identified where encroachment has taken place over drains and can pose danger during the heavy rains. She has advised all such illegal occupants to vacate such areas and move to safer locations.

The DC further informed that the eviction drive will continue in all vulnerable and disaster-prone areas of the Capital.