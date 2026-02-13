Arunachal

Arunachal: Eviction Drive Conducted Near Daporijo Airfield

Upper Subansiri district administration clears illegal structures near Daporijo airfield, urging residents to avoid encroachment on government land.

DAPORIJO –  The District Administration of Upper Subansiri carried out an eviction drive near the airfield area of Daporijo town on February 12, removing structures described by officials as unauthorized constructions on government land. Authorities said the exercise was aimed at ensuring planned development and maintaining safety in the vicinity of the airfield.

The operation, conducted at around 3 PM, was led by Town Magistrate Ama Nungnu, with support from a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Runa Dada. Officials said coordination was also maintained with representatives from the National Highways Authority of India during the drive.

According to the administration, all identified illegal structures in the airfield area were dismantled and cleared without resistance. Authorities stated that the eviction process was carried out peacefully and without any untoward incidents, with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

District officials reiterated that the action was part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public land and regulate urban growth in Daporijo.

They emphasised that encroachment on government property poses risks to infrastructure development and public safety, particularly in sensitive areas such as airfields.

The administration also issued an advisory urging residents to refrain from constructing unauthorized structures on public land, warning that violations may invite legal action under existing regulations.

Observers note that eviction drives in small towns across Arunachal Pradesh have increased in recent years as local administrations attempt to balance rapid urbanisation with regulatory compliance.

