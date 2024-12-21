Arunachal: ESDDAPF demands govt. to look at the concern of the downstream people of East Siang if SUMP is constructed

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In a press conference held at the Pasighat Press Club in Siang Guest house here today, the East Siang Downstream Dam Affected Peoples’ Forum (ESDDAPF) resolves to seek the government’s attention in protecting the lives, lands and properties of downstream people of East Siang District which is likely to get affected if the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is being constructed in the upper ridges of the mighty Siang river in Siang and Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Considering the declaration of the government to built a super mega reservoir dam at Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh which is being called as Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the representatives from 24 Villages surrounding Pasighat Township along with intellectuals, retired personals, NGO’s and experts on the effect of dam on its downstream and lower riparian areas/zones came together and conducted a public meeting at Gidi Notko, Pasighat on 8th October 2024 last and formed the ESDDAPF, informed Jobomchang Mengu.

While in today’s 2nd meeting held just before the press conference, the house unanimously selected Oni Tamuk and Jobomchang Mengu as President and General Secretary respectively to lead the united organization known as East Siang Downstream Dam Affected People’s Forum (ESDDAPF) to represent the people of East Siang District. This has now developed into a people’s movement of entire 72 villages of East Siang District which is seeking protection from the after effects of dam at Upper Siang if it is constructed by the government.

Today’s 2nd consultative meeting of ESDDAPF was concluded with an aim to further strengthening the organizational structure ESDDAPF. The meeting was attended in large numbers by central executive members, block executive members and various youths and student organizations, informed ESDDAPF office bearers.

“The objective of the forum is to seek acknowledgement from the government so as to consider East Siang District as direct impact zone of SUMP. ESDDAPF will do everything possible to protect East Siang District in terms of economic, social and environmental devastations which may occur from the construction of SUMP and that ESDDAPF will very soon talk with the government to accept the future demands and memorandums of ESDDAPF” added ESDDPF President, Oni Tamuk.

“ESDDAPF, as of now has 50 core committee members with its decentralized branches within 72 villages of East Siang District, the organization has technical inputs from various agencies across the nation who are expertise in the studies of dam effect on downstream”, said ESDDAPF General Secretary, Jobomchang Mengu.

The National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) has proposed three sites in the Upper Siang and Siang districts for the construction of the dam. One site is between Parong and Deging villages, one at Ugeng near Riga village and another between Ditte-Dime and Geku, officials said.

Several local organizations and community members spearheaded by Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) are opposing the project, claiming that the dam would displace the indigenous people and cause damage to the environment.

However, the projects are being pitched by the government as a significant step towards enhancing the region’s infrastructure, economy and to counter and deter the possible future destruction toward Indian sides of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam from Chinese mega dams being constructed at the upper ridges of the Siang River at China occupied Tibet Autonomous Region on the ground of national security reasons.