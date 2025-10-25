Arunachal: Ering Wildlife Sanctuary to Emerge as Eco Haven

PASIGHAT – The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary took a decisive step toward transforming itself into one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most preferred wildlife destinations. A general meeting of the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) was convened on Thursday at Mebo, marking a milestone in collective conservation planning for the region.

Chaired by Divisional Forest Officer Mrs Kempi Ete, the meeting saw participation from senior forest officials, NGO representatives, and community leaders across multiple fringe villages. The primary agenda revolved around strengthening anti-poaching vigilance and promoting community-driven eco-tourism initiatives.

Highlighting the urgency of the season, DFO Ete warned that with the onset of the dry season, falling water levels in the Siang River could embolden illegal hunters and fishers. “This is precisely the time when joint patrolling by the EDC/CSMT and activation of all village units become vital,” she said, stressing the importance of community coordination in protecting both terrestrial and aquatic species.

Representatives from the conservation NGO Aaranyak, led by Dr. Jimmy Borah and Ms. Ivy Farheen Hussain, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting field surveillance efforts. The team handed over new patrolling uniforms to CSMT members and announced continued sponsorship of essential field gear such as torches, binoculars, first-aid kits, and walkie-talkies.

Local leaders including Okii Modi, Amit Modi, U.S. Perme, and Tatem Jamoh expressed gratitude to the Forest Department and Aaranyak for their consistent assistance and coordination. “Combining the EDC and CSMT has strengthened our grassroots capacity,” said Coordinator Modi, noting that previous joint efforts had already curtailed illegal hunting incidents.

The meeting also revisited the department’s long-term vision of reintroducing rhinos into the sanctuary—an initiative that underscores D. Ering’s ecological significance within the Siang landscape. Participants unanimously resolved to step up surveillance across eco-sensitive and buffer zones and ensure better intelligence-sharing with forest authorities.

As the meeting concluded, DFO Ete lauded the “unsung volunteers” of the EDC/CSMT for their dedication, promising to extend all possible departmental assistance. The renewed collaboration between the Forest Department, local communities, and conservation partners signals a hopeful phase for D. Ering’s wildlife protection and sustainable tourism goals.