Arunachal: EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival 2024 held at Yupia

YUPIA- The State Level EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival 2024 was held at the Vivekananda Kendra Centre for Human Excellence, Tigdo Yupia on the 29th Oct 2024 organized by the department of SJETA under the aegis of National Education Society for Tribal Student, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India.

A total of 76 students from 5 functional EMRSs i.e. Bana, Lumla, Nyapin, Khela and Tirbin, participated in the said event.

A total of 7 different events were organized as part of the State level EMRS Cultural Festival 2024 ranging from dance and song competition to literary events like elocution, creative writing, story-telling, recitation and painting, etc.

Yumlam Kaha, Director (SJETA), Govt. of A.P inaugurated the EMRS Cultural Festival in presence of students, teachers, judges, and staff of SJETA Deptt. where SC Dixit and Smt. Reena from VKVAP Trust graced the event.

Yumlam Kaha, Director (SJETA) in his inaugural speech highlighted the importance of such event and said that EMRS cultural event provides a platform to tribal students of EMRS to showcase their hidden talent and ability in various cultural and literary fields.

Out of the total events, EMRS Lumla bagged the maximum 1st position and qualified for National level.

The winners of State Level EMRS Cultural and literary Fest 2024 will participate in the National level to be held at Bhuvaneshwar, Odisha from 12th November 2024 representing Arunachal Pradesh.