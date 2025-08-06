Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

MAGO- In a significant outreach to tribal pastoral communities, a Farmers’ Awareness-cum-Technology Demonstration Programme was held today at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago, benefiting over 125 Brokpas (traditional yak herders). The event was jointly organized by ICAR–National Research Centre on Yak (NRC-Yak), Dirang, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Tawang, and the Indian Army under the Baisakhi Brigade.

The programme was graced by key dignitaries including ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, Brigadier Rahul Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, DVO Tawang Dr. Avang Tamin, and Principal Scientist NRC-Yak Dr. Dinamani Medhi, along with scientists, veterinary experts, and villagers from Mago and Luguthang.

Dr. Medhi led the technical session, covering, Value addition of yak-based products, Vaccination schedules and nutrient management, Semi-intensive yak rearing techniques and Disease awareness – including Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Black Quarter (BQ), Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS), and parasitic infections.

In a strong show of support, the organizing bodies distributed veterinary kits, yak feed, salt, tarpaulins, gumboots, and solar lights to aid the herders working in harsh high-altitude conditions.

Samples were also collected for the SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) project, aiming to support genetic research and improvement of yak breeds, vital for sustaining high-altitude pastoral livelihoods.

This collaborative initiative highlights the unified commitment of the scientific community, veterinary services, and the Indian Army to uplift and modernize the yak herding traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, while preserving the cultural identity and economy of the Brokpa community.