Arunachal: Empowering Girls in STEM- A Collaborative Initiative in JNV Tawang

TAWANG- In a significant step towards empowering young girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), the Vigyan Jyoti program, supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology has launched an initiative at the Knowledge Centre JNV Tawang.

This program aims to inspire and equip girls from local schools, including KV Tawang and GHSS Tawang, with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in these critical fields.

In the programme held at the knowledge centre JNV Tawang, 19 Vigyan Jyoti scholars from the JNVs of Tawang & Papumpare, 16 VJ scholars from Kendriya Vidyalaya Tawang and 15 VJ scholars from Government Higher Secondary School Tawang were distributed resource materials.

During gathering, M L Meena, Principal, JNV Tawang emphasized the vital role of STEM education in today’s world. “In an era marked by rapid technological advancement and innovation, STEM is no longer just an option; it is a necessity. It empowers girls to become leaders and change-makers in society,” he stated.

Also Read- Kala Utsav for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools held at Tawang

The resource material distributed among the Vigyan Jyoti Scholars includes hands-on experiments, interactive learning modules, and exposure to various STEM careers. This initiative is designed to spark interest and provide practical knowledge, helping girls envision their future in STEM fields.

Participants of the program expressed their enthusiasm, noting that this initiative not only boosts their confidence but also provides a supportive community of peers and mentors. “It’s inspiring to see so many girls excited about science and technology,” one student shared.

Also Read- Tourism dept organises cleanliness drive at Tawang Monastery

As Tawang embraces this educational initiative, the hope is to create a generation of empowered young women who will contribute significantly to the future of STEM in India. With continued support from the Dept of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.