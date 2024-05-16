Arunachal: Emergency Helpline Number Launched for Puroik Community in East Kameng

SEPPA- In a significant step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the Puroik community in East Kameng district, a dedicated emergency helpline number was officially launched by Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng.

Recognizing the need for immediate and effective assistance due to recurring incidents happening towards Puroik community, the helpline number 7085721317 will serve as a crucial lifeline for the Puroik community members.

Any individual can call or send Whatsapp message on helpline number expressing the concern regarding Puroik Community members. This initiative is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts provide timely assistance to members of Puroik Community.

The emergency helpline number will be operational 24/7, allowing individuals to report emergencies and seek immediate help. Nodal Officer for Puroik Affairs will be overall in-charge of emergency helpline number.

The launch of this helpline underscores the proactive approach of District Administration, East Kameng in addressing the specific needs of Puroik community and promoting an inclusive society.