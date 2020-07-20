Arunachal:  Embankment of RCC Bridge washed out, Bomjir – Paglam cut off

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomjir: In the wake of heavy rains resulting flood in Sisiri River, a portion of embankment of the RCC Bridge over the River Sisiri connecting Bomjir to Paglam has been washed away following high spate River few days back.

With this the Paglam circle in Lower Dibang Valley has been cut off and incessant rains for last so many days have created a sense of apprehension among the public in the area.

The River has been inundating several local houses, agricultural fields and approach road and also The locality residing adjoining the River said that the Sisiri is called a sorrow of Dambuk and has been wreaking havoc under Dambuk circle especially Bijari, Anpum and Paglam areas in every rainy season.