Arunachal: Electoral Roll Revision Exercise Begins in Tawang

TAWANG— A coordination meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of the electoral roll in Arunachal Pradesh was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Namgyal Angmo, IAS, and attended by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and representatives of various political parties.

During the meeting, Assistant Commissioner (Election) Sange Norbu presented the detailed schedule and implementation roadmap for the revision exercise. According to officials, preparatory activities including training programmes and printing of electoral materials will be conducted between June 5 and June 14, 2026.

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The house-to-house verification process by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), considered a key component of the revision exercise, will begin on June 15 and continue until July 14, 2026.

Officials informed that the draft publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for July 21, 2026. The subsequent period for filing claims and objections will remain open until August 20, while the disposal of claims and objections is expected to continue until September 18. The final electoral roll will be published on September 22, 2026.

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Emphasising the importance of transparency, inclusiveness and accuracy in the electoral process, DC-cum-DEO Namgyal Angmo urged political parties to appoint their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the earliest and actively participate in the revision process to help ensure an error-free electoral roll in the district.

The meeting also focused on coordination among election officials and stakeholders to facilitate the smooth conduct of SIR activities in accordance with the schedule notified by the Election Commission of India.

Officials stated that cooperation between administrative authorities, political representatives and election personnel would be essential for maintaining the integrity and transparency of the electoral process during the revision exercise.