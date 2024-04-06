ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Elections : EVMs for 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli polls commissioned

All official procedures related to the EVMs including loading of the candidates and their symbols polling station wise were carried out

Last Updated: April 6, 2024
1 minute read
ZIRO-  The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly and Western Parliamentary elections were commissioned today in front of the representatives of various political parties at Abotani Hall here today.

Presided over by General Observer Sunil Kumar Yadav, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathy, District Election Officer of both the constituencies Vivek H.P, Returning Officer of 17th Ziro-Hapoli AC Himani Meena and other district election officials, the EVMs of both the constituencies were lifted from the District Secretariat warehouse and commissioned in front of the representatives from various political parties.

All official procedures related to the EVMs including loading of the candidates and their symbols polling station wise were carried out prior to commissioning and storing the machines at the designated strong room at Abotani Hall to be issued to the polling teams during the day of the polls.

The entire process was carried out in front of political representatives from the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and INC contesting the elections. Earlier, the political representatives were also shown the ware house where the EVMs had been kept sealed after their randomizations. The machines were then transported to Abotani Hall where it was commissioned and kept at the strong room to be later issued to the polling teams.

Meanwhile, representatives of the political parties expressed satisfaction at the adequate security and logistic arrangements made by the DEO. “We are satisfied with the overall arrangements made by the DEO for conduct of smooth and peaceful assembly and parliamentary elections at the twin constituencies including arrangement of lodging facilities for the polling teams at their respective polling stations and provision of CCTVs at all the polling stations’, they explained.

Earlier, the DEO also convened a meeting comprising the administrative officers, sector officers and executive engineers of the twin Districts of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panior at District Secretariat which discussed in dept on the issues of preparedness for the upcoming elections, to identify model polling stations and its components, AMF on the polling stations, identify vulnerable areas and polling stations and steps to be taken.

