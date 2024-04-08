Arunachal Elections: EVM commissioning for Papum Pare completed

YUPIA- The EVM Commissioning for Papum Pare district which started on 6th of April was completed today.

The vital activity which involves verifying the accuracy of EVMs to ensure that they record and count votes correctly helps in preventing any potential errors or malfunctions during the voting process.

In the commissioning, that span across three days 272 Balloting units, 271 control units and 293 VVPATs were commissioned for the 150 polling stations under the close supervision of the General Observer Shri Amit Dhaka, DEO Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen, RO 13 Itanagar Shweta Nagarkoti, RO 15 Sagalee Yame Higio, AROs , 9 authorised engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), DIO Shri Tad Isaac ,sector magistrates and EAC Dani Rikang.

Representatives of the political parties also witnessed the commissioning.

The commissioning was done at the Indoor badminton Stadium at Golden Jubilee Outdoor stadium compound under tight security. No mobile phones or electronic gadgets were allowed inside the commissioning hall.

Metal detector door frame and CCTV cameras were installed and video recording of the entire process was done to ensure security and transparency of the process.