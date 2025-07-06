ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: EKSWCO Hosts Mock Interview for APPSCCE 2024 Mains Qualifiers from East Kameng

Held at a Hotel, in Itanagar, the event witnessed the participation of 17 shortlisted candidates, offering them structured interview practice,

Last Updated: 06/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: EKSWCO Hosts Mock Interview for APPSCCE 2024 Mains Qualifiers from East Kameng

ITANAGAR-  In a bid to empower civil service aspirants, the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) organized a Mock Interview-cum-Counselling Programme for candidates from East Kameng district who have qualified for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024 Mains.

Held at a Hotel, in Itanagar, the event witnessed the participation of 17 shortlisted candidates, offering them structured interview practice, individual feedback, and mentorship from top-ranking civil servants and professionals.

The mock interviews were conducted by a distinguished panel comprising:

  • Manjunath R., IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Seppa
  • Dahey Sangno, CEO, Smart City, Itanagar
  • Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police, Capital
  • Jina Bagang and Fema Taku, Circle Officers
  • Honi Bayang, District Food & Civil Supplies Officer

The panel simulated real interview scenarios, posing questions on current affairs, governance, policy, socio-economic challenges, and personal aspirations. Each candidate received tailored feedback to improve articulation, presence of mind, and policy understanding—skills critical for the viva-voce round of APPSCCE.

Speaking on the occasion, EKSWCO Chairperson Raya Flago Taniang said,   “This initiative reflects our commitment to uplifting East Kameng’s youth by offering practical preparation for one of the most competitive exams in the state. We are proud of the 17 qualifiers and confident that with the right guidance, they will serve Arunachal with integrity and excellence.”

Taniang also thanked the panel members for their mentorship and emphasized EKSWCO’s continued mission to support capacity-building efforts in the district.

“We believe that the success of one youth uplifts an entire community. EKSWCO will remain a platform for empowerment and opportunities.”

The programme concluded with a one-to-one counselling session, enabling aspirants to address individual doubts, receive mental preparation tips, and set strategic goals for the final stage of the examination.

The APPSCCE is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most competitive examinations for administrative roles. With a growing number of successful candidates from East Kameng in recent years, EKSWCO’s initiative has been widely appreciated by aspirants and the public alike.

Last Updated: 06/07/2025
1 minute read

