Arunachal

May 18, 2020
Arunachal: EKSWCO donates sanitizer and PPE kits

Seppa-   Continuing its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) team led by its Chairperson Dahey Sangno and Vice Chairperson Er. Sankoli Cheda today donated sanitizer, mask and PPE kits to Health and Police departments.

Meanwhile, assuring to extend its wholehearted support for beautification of Seppa Township, the organization has extended financial assistance toward town beautification plan, an initiative undertaken by the East Kameng District Administration. The organisation donated Rs. 50,000/- for plantation of avenue trees and plants in and around Seppa Town.

