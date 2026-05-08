Arunachal: EKSWCO Alleges Delay in Recovery of Frontier Highway Compensation

SEPPA- The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) on Friday expressed concern over the alleged delay in initiating the recovery process in connection with the Lada–Sarli Arunachal Frontier Highway land compensation issue.

Addressing the media, EKSWCO’s Lada–Sarli compensation issue committee chairman Chopa Cheda stated that despite repeated assurances from the authorities, no visible action had yet been initiated regarding the recovery of the alleged excess compensation amount.

According to Cheda, Land Commissioner A K Singh had earlier assured the organisation that the recovery process involving more than Rs 100 crore would begin within two weeks after receiving approval from the government. However, he claimed that nearly a month had passed without any concrete development.

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He urged the government to immediately issue the recovery order and ensure that the matter is addressed transparently and without further delay.

Cheda maintained that EKSWCO’s primary concern remains the development of the region and timely completion of the Arunachal Frontier Highway project. However, he asserted that no construction activity would be allowed in East Kameng district until the genuine beneficiaries receive their rightful compensation.

He further stated that the organisation supports developmental activities but believes justice and transparency in compensation distribution must be ensured before execution of the project proceeds.

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The organisation also demanded revision of compensation rates in East Kameng district and sought parity with neighbouring districts such as Bichom and Kurung Kumey, citing similar geographical and topographical conditions.

Cheda also cautioned certain individuals and groups against allegedly attempting to misuse the compensation issue for personal interests and warned that EKSWCO would take appropriate action against anyone found exploiting the matter.

Reiterating the organisation’s stand, he appealed to the government not to undermine the concerns of affected beneficiaries and said EKSWCO would continue to pursue the matter through democratic and legal means to ensure transparency, accountability and justice.