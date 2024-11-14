Arunachal: EK Launches Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan with Grand Walkathon

SEPPA- In a bid to combat the growing menace of drug abuse, the District Administration of East Kameng launched the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan in collaboration with the Arunachal Photography Club with a spectacular Walkathon event which saw participation of more than 3500 participants.

The walkathon was flagged off by the Minister of Home, Mama Natung, in the presence of 10-Seppa MLA Ealing Tallang, DGP, Anand Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, and Superintendent of Police, Kamdam Sikom.

The event also saw participation from the W.A.S.E (Women Against Substance Abuse) group from Pasighat, showcasing strong solidarity in the fight against substance abuse.

Also Read- Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

The Minister Mama Natung, during his speech stressed the urgency of addressing the drug crisis in the region.

He urged all stakeholders – including the district administration, police, community leaders, and youth – to take proactive steps in tackling the drug problem.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Celebrates Children’s Day with Students

He highlighted that drugs not only undermine the well-being of individuals but also hinder the overall development of the district and society at large.

The East Kameng Deputy Commissioner, Himanshu Nigam also requested the people to give full corporation to eliminate substance abuse.