Arunachal: EK-ANYA Foot March Against Frontier Highway Compensation Scam to Reach Itanagar Tomorrow

SEPPA/ ITANAGAR- The foot march launched by the East Kameng unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (EK-ANYA) protesting large-scale corruption in land and crop compensation for the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH-913) is set to culminate in the state capital tomorrow, November 19, 2025.

After covering more than 225 kilometres on foot through rugged terrain since November 14, the core group of marchers – which started with around 50 dedicated members from Seppa – will reach Itanagar in the afternoon of November 19.

Organisers have confirmed that several thousand supporters from across the Nyishi belt, including members of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), Nyishi Elite Society (NES), and other student’s organization, affected villagers from East Kameng and Kurung Kumey districts, will join the march as it enters the capital.

“The march will swell into a sea of people once we cross Doimukh and enter Itanagar,” said Ramesh Taku, President of EK-ANYA (East Kameng unit), speaking to reporters en route today.

“People are angry. This is not just about compensation money – it is about betrayal of border-area villagers in the name of a national security project. Tomorrow, the voice of the Nyishi people will echo in Itanagar.”

The marchers plan to proceed directly to the civil secretariat (Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat) or the chief minister’s office to submit a memorandum demanding:

Immediate cancellation and full re-verification of all compensation paid for the Lada-Sarli packages.

Registration of criminal cases against the suspended officials and any others found guilty.

Release of withheld compensation to genuine landowners before December 2025.

High-level judicial probe into the entire affair.

A large dharna has also been planned near the secretariat if the government fails to give written assurance on the spot.

Security has been stepped up in Itanagar, but officials have stressed that the administration expects the protest to remain peaceful, as it has throughout the five-day journey.

As the marchers spend their final night on the road tonight, the people of Arunachal await what could become one of the largest public demonstrations in the state capital this year.