Arunachal: EK Admin disposed illegal liquor seized during last 3 months

SEPPA- The District Administration, Seppa alongside Tax & Excise department, Trade & Commerce department and Police disposed illegal liquor seized during last 3 months from various pockets of Seppa township.

The Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana has appealed the citizens of East Kameng to refrain from consumption of excessive alcohol.

Sale of illegal liquor would be monitored strictly in coming days keeping in view of upcoming simultaneous election.

Furthermore, the DC appealed the public to co-operate the district administration in curbing illegal Liquor sale within the district.