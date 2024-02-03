Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

ITANAGAR- Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University has successfully completed an ethnographic field work at Borduria Village, Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. A team of 31 MA anthropology 2nd Semester students was led by Dr. Md. Asgharand Dr. Dibyajyoti Das, Assistant Professors, Department of Anthropology, RGU. The field study was conducted for 18 days starting from 17th January and completed on 3rd February 2024. It was conducted as a part of the academic curriculum.

The villagers of Borduria village led by the village chief Mr. Wanglin Lowangdong also the sitting MLA of Borduria-Bagapani Assembly constituency had warmly received the anthropological team and extended all the support throughout the field work period in every possible way.

The anthropological team had studied various aspects of the village and the community like demographic profile of the village, customary law, folklore, traditional political system, family, marriage, kinship, rituals, festival, taboos, status of women, market, economy, health seeking behavior, etc.

It deserves to be noted that returning something to the community that has been studied during the fieldwork is a custom that is being followed by the department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University as a part of the fieldwork. In keeping with this tradition, the students and faculties of the RGU Anthropology department hosted a One Day Outreach Program on January 29, 2024, at the Government Higher Secondary School, Borduria.

The programme included carrier counseling, drawing competition, quiz competition and screening of documentary movie. The programme ended with prize distribution ceremony chaired by Mrs. Masum Akhar, Principal in-charge of the school. A plantation drive and distribution of various study materials to the students of Government Higher secondary School and Government Primary School, Borduria was also carried out.

Mr. Wanglin Lowangdong, the Chief of the Borduria village was pleased for selecting their village for the ethnographic study. On 23rd January, 2024 the village Chief, also the sitting MLA invited the entire team of anthropology department, RGU at his residence.

There he interacted with the students and encourage them to take up research on various important issues of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in general and Nocte community in particular. He also gave various important inputs regarding the Borduria village, which helped the students for gathering more information regarding their research topics. He also stresses the importance of Anthropology as a discipline particularly in the state like Arunachal Pradesh. A dinner for the team was also sponsored by the Chief.