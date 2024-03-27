Arunachal: Eight candidates file nominations for Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli Assembly Constituencies

ZIRO- A total of eight candidates filed their election nomination papers for the 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly Constituencies here today.

Briefing the media persons at the District Secretariat here today, the Returning Officers for the twin Assembly Constituencies Vivek H.P, and Himani Meena, informed that for the 16th Yachuli Assembly constituency seat, Taba Tedir from BJP, Toko Tatung from NCP, Toko Takam and Toko Chada as independent candidates had filed their nomination papers.

For the 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency seat, Hage Appa from the BJP, Tapi Mali from the PPA, Hage Nama and Hage Kobing as independent candidates had filed their nominations.

The RO’s further informed that scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place tomorrow between 11 am to 3 pm where the matter of recalling of PPA party ticket to Tapi Mali would also be deliberated and decided.

DEO Vivek H.P, IAS further informed that so far 1334 or 55% percent Arms deposit had taken place in the twin districts of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor. ‘We want to ensure 100 % Arms deposit in the twin districts.

Hence, the time limit for Arms deposit will be extended for a few more days and I once again appeal all the license holders of the twin districts to deposit their Arms at their nearest police stations lest their licenses are cancelled’, appealed the DC-cum-DEO Vivek H.P.

Meanwhile in the morning, students of St. Claret College performed a street play on ‘Voting Rights’ at the Gandhi Market traffic point. The voting awareness campaign will also be performed in other areas of the districts to generate more awareness on the importance of voting and to increase the turn out of the voters.