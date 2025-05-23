Arunachal Education Minister Urges Centre to Expand CUET Exam Centres for Remote Students

ITANAGAR- In a determined move to ensure equitable access to higher education across Arunachal Pradesh, the Minister of Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona, has formally appealed to the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, to increase the number of CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination centres in the state.

Currently, CUET exams are conducted at just four centres—NIT Jote, NERIST Nirjuli, RGU Doimukh, and iON Digital Zone Naharlagun—all located in or near the state capital, Itanagar.

Sona expressed concern that this limited distribution poses serious logistical and financial challenges for students residing in far-flung regions of the geographically vast and hilly state.

To address this disparity, Shri Sona has requested the establishment of four additional exam centres in Pasighat (East Siang), Bomdila (West Kameng), Tezu (Lohit), and Aalo (West Siang)—strategically chosen to better serve students from remote districts.

“Requested the Ministry of Education to consider setting up at least four additional centres… to ensure better accessibility and equitable opportunities for all aspirants in the state,” said Shri Sona in his official communication.

He further emphasized that students currently face the burden of traveling hundreds of kilometres, with some even required to appear at exam centres outside the state. In several cases, this has led to missed opportunities for otherwise eligible candidates.

Highlighting the unique geographical and infrastructural challenges of Arunachal Pradesh, Sona reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to inclusive, student-centric educational reform.

The Arunachal Pradesh Education Department remains hopeful that the Ministry of Education will act swiftly, ensuring no student is left behind due to logistical barriers.