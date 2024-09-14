Arunachal: Education Minister seeks co-operation of all the stakeholders for transforming Education scenario of state

LONGDING- Minister Education, Rwd and allied Pasang Dorjee Sona accompanied with his team and officials of education department visited Longding to attend the Chintan Shivir-cum-Education conclave follow up meeting.

In his maiden visit to Longding District, education minister inspected the under construction augmentation project of Govt. Higher Secondary School, Longding. He also visited VKV Niausa and Govt. Secondary School Niausa to assess the School infrastructure and understand the needs of locality.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona made query wise reply to the house and informed that, his team has visited different Districts to take review of follow up activities as proposed in Chintan Shivir which was organized last month at DK Convention Hall Itanagar.

Policy formulation at state level without getting proper idea of on ground needs and requirements shall be futile and shall have adverse impact.

Therefore, his team is attending the Chintan Shivir follow up meetings in different districts to get collect first hand data and to facilitate proper dissemination of the idea behind clubbing of Schools. Furthering the discussion, Minister asked the gathering to don’t get confused between clubbing and closure of schools.

Also Read- Education Minister lays foundation stone of proposed HS Extension Block at Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar

With a clear message, Minister asserted that his ministry and department are very concern about the present scenario of education in state. And all possible frameworks under education sector are being scrutinized to formulate a robust policy in terms of quality education, rationalization of transfer posting, infrastructure requirements and etc.

A master plan which can resolve all the issues and address the actual need can be formulated only after productive interaction with all the stakeholders. In fact, one of main objective of his tour was to assess the ground reality and impart sense of responsibility among all through constructive. He appealed all to actively contribute in all possible means to transform the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

In the Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave follow up meeting, DDSE Longding Jonnge Yirang made a PPT presentation where in feasibility of possible schools for clubbing were discussed in detail.

Lohpong Wangham ZPC Longding welcoming Education Minister and his entourage explained the need of boarding facilities in Govt. Schools to improve quality of education and impart discipline among the students.

Thangwang Wangham MLA 59th Longding Pumao (ST) AC praising the idea of Clubbing of School asked the Department and Ministry of Education to formulate policies which can serve the purpose and are practical in approach. He also stressed on rationalization of transfer-posting of teachers as the district is facing shortage of subject teachers which is more than 250 in numbers.

Also Read- RIWATCH organised 2-Day Workshop on Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language

Concern over delay in completion of Model Degree College and ITI Kanubari was also raised by MLA Thangwang Wangham.

Minister was accompanied by advisor-cum-MLA Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner Education Amjat Tak and team of senior officers and officials of education department. The meeting was also attended by Bekir Nyorak DC Longding, Dekio Gumja SP Longding, Mirpe Tato ADC Longding, Tanpho Wangnow former MLA 59th Longding-Pumao (ST) AC, ZPMs of Longding District, HoDs, Members of CBOs, Gaon Buras and Village Chiefs.