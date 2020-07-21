Arunachal: Education Minister, Secretary call on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: State Education Minister Taba Tedir, accompanied by Secretary Education Ms Niharika Rai, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st July 2020. They discussed about admission of girl students in Sainik School, East Siang.

The Governor expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Central Government and Sainik School Society for approving the proposal for admission of girl students in the Sainik School at Niglok, East Siang District. He said that every child must have equal opportunity to excel in life, particularly in education. It is a proven fact that girl education raises the standard of living in economic, social and health terms, he said.

The Governor advised the Minister and Secretary to plan, execute and ensure that the girl students are admitted in the coming academic session of April 2021 in the Sainik School at Niglok, Pasighat. He also called upon the girl students and their parents to avail this opportunity.

The Governor emphasised that basic facilities, particularly infrastructure must be provided so that young students especially the girl students have all the opportunities to imbibe good education, discipline and sports competence character and nationalism.

Earlier, Education Minister informed that the Central government has approved the admission of girls in Class VI at the Sainik School East Siang from the 2021-22 academic session. He also briefed the Governor regarding online education and other steps taken by the State Government in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Inaugurated on 11th September 2018, the Sainik School aims in the service of the Nation to shape the young boys and girls academically and physically for joining the National Defence Academy.