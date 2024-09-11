Arunachal: Education Minister lays foundation stone of proposed HS Extension Block at Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar

DEOMALI – Education Minister and Environment Minster laid the foundation stone for the Higher Secondary Section Extension Block, handed over scholarships worth nine lakhs and joined the 131st-anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Address at Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar

On September 11th, 2024, the Ramakrishna Mission in Narottam Nagar, Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated the 131st anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

The occasion was graced by Passang Dorjee Sona, Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and Wangki Lowang, Minister of Environment, Forest, Geology, Mining & DoTCL, Arunachal Pradesh as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour respectively along with Mutchu Mithi, Adv to HM (Educ.) and MLA, Roing and Amjad Tak, Commissioner (Education) as the special guests.

The day began with the honourable ministers laying the foundation stone for the proposed extension of the Higher Section building of the Ramakrishna Mission. following this, the guests offered floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda at the Vivekananda Statue located in Vivekananda Marg and to Bhagavan Buddha near the Bodhi Dwar. the guests visited Sarada Vidyalaya, a school run by the Ramakrishna Mission

The highlight of the day was a special function held at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha, where a large gathering of youth and other attendees eagerly awaited the speeches of the honoured guests. Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary of the institution welcomed and thanked the guests for their ennobling presence and handed over a memorandum. He thanked the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for their continued support and prayed for the same in the days to come.

Addressing the audience, both Passang Dorjee Sona and Wangki Lowang lauded the contributions of Swami Vivekananda to the nation. They emphasised how his teachings on love, service, and dedication to the motherland continue to resonate with the youth even after more than a century. The ministers also commended the Ramakrishna Mission, particularly the Narottam Nagar centre, for its tireless service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh over the past fifty years.

In his speech, Passang Dorjee Sona highlighted the significance of Swami Vivekananda’s message in today’s world, especially for the younger generation. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the Swami’s life and work and to strive towards the betterment of the nation through selfless service and dedication.

Wangki Lowang echoed these sentiments, adding that the Ramakrishna Mission’s work in education, healthcare, and social welfare has had a transformative impact on the region, and expressed his hope that the institution would continue to thrive and expand its outreach in the coming years.

The Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and others awarded worth nine lakh to deserving students. The guests also assured all possible help for the institution including the new higher secondary building.

Director of Elementary Education, Itanagar, SP Tirap, ADC Deomali, DDSE Tirap, head of various departments, and scores of NSS students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, attended the event.

Swami Jneyananda, Principal of Ramakrishna Mission School, thanked the guests for their help and efforts for the smooth functioning of the institution. The programme concluded with a community lunch.