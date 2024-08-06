Arunachal: Education Dept to organise Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is proud to announce the upcoming Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024, a three-day event dedicated to the enhancement and development of the educational landscape in the state. The event will take place from August 8th to August 10th, 2024, at the D.K. State Convention Center.

The Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024, themed “Shikshit Arunachal – Viksit Arunachal”, aims to foster dialogue, share ideas, and develop strategies to improve education in Arunachal Pradesh. This event will bring together policymakers, educators, experts, and various stakeholders committed to ensuring quality education for every child in the state.

Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Pasang Dorjee Sona said, “Engaging with all stakeholders is crucial in our mission to enhance the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

By discussing matters that need attention and collaboratively finding solutions, we can ensure that every child receives the quality education they deserve. We invite all stakeholders, educators, and interested parties to join us in this significant event to shape the future of education in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The event will feature several panel discussions focusing on the educational status of districts, the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the role of various stakeholders in enhancing education. Topics such as Mission NIPUN Bharat, PM SHRI Schools, and innovative digital initiatives will be highlighted.

Arunachal Pradesh is setting an exceptional example by taking all stakeholders into account, discussing pertinent issues, and arriving at key resolutions and recommendations.

This approach ensures that the diverse perspectives and expertise of participants are harnessed to create a more dynamic and effective educational environment. The event underscores the importance of collaboration and shared vision in driving educational excellence, reinforcing the state’s commitment to its children’s future.

The conclave will see participation from district commissioners (DCs), district education officers (DDSEs), Principals of higher secondary schools, headmasters, state-level functionaries, professors, PhD scholars, and representatives from various NGOs and educational organizations. Over the three days, attendees will engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and develop actionable strategies to address the educational needs of the state.