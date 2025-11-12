Arunachal: Education Boost for Kra Daadi District Schools

PALIN- A major boost to school infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district came on Wednesday with the inauguration of newly constructed facilities at Government Secondary School (GSS) Dui. The additions include classrooms, a library, computer and science laboratories, and separate toilets for boys and girls, all completed under the Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE).

The inaugural programme was attended by Balo Raja, Minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management & Civil Aviation, Sepraj Perme, Superintendent of Police, Kra Daadi, and Dado James, Circle Officer, Palin, along with officers and staff from the district’s education department.

The project, approved under PAB 2021–22 and funded through a spillover allocation of ₹127.35 lakh during FY 2024–25, was executed by the education department through School Management and Development Committees (SMDCs) and local contractors, adhering to the prescribed financial ceiling.

Also Read- RIWATCH Shines at Bahu Bhasa 2025 in Hyderabad

Minister Emphasizes Proper Use and Maintenance

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Balo Raja congratulated the education department, the school community, and contractors for completing the project on time and maintaining quality standards. He urged the teachers, students, and local stakeholders to utilize and maintain the new infrastructure responsibly, describing GSS Dui as a “model school” for the district.

Also Read- HIM International Hosts Grand HIMOTSAV 2025

He emphasized that government-funded projects of such scale are rare and must be preserved for future generations. “It is our collective responsibility to safeguard public assets, ensure quality education, and create a conducive academic atmosphere,” the Minister said.

Recognition for Education Department

Balo Raja also appreciated Techi Pratap, DDSE-cum-DPO Kra Daadi, for his consistent supervision and effort in ensuring the successful and quality completion of the project.

He assured that the state government would continue to address infrastructure gaps in the education sector and extend all possible support to improve facilities and learning outcomes in Kra Daadi district.