Arunachal: economic activity in the state due to pandemic should not suffer- Chowna Mein

Namsai: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday paid a visit to Covid Care Centre and Quarantine facility set up at Parshuram kund with MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom and MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori to have first hand information on the facilities created in Wakro circle.

During a briefing and discussion session, Mein advocated for observing social distancing , wearing mask, regular hand washing, importance on sanitization and sensitizing people through IEC about Covid 19 disease.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s thrust on ‘jaan bhi and jahaan bhi’ (life also, the world also), Chowna Mein opined that economic activity in the state due to pandemic should not suffer and at the same time our fight to contain the coronavirus is not affected.

He advised the District Administration to device a mechanism at the check gates for priority checking and hassle free movement for medical purposes and other essential services.

He said for smooth returning of the stranded people, there is a need for orderly arrangement for registration, screening, testing and quarantine facilities in every entry points so that the returnees do not face difficulties due to mismanagement.

He opined to follow phased wise manner plan for the return of stranded people to state to reduce pressure on Quarantine Centres & Health Department.

He highlighted on the importance of adopting the strategy of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) to spread awareness on Covid 19 to the people at villages.

Mein informed that necessary directives/guidelines would soon be issued from the planning department to enable the MLAs to utilize their MLALAD fund for any work related to containment & mitigation purposes of COVID-19, as he has received lots of request from many MLAs regarding allowing to use of MLALAD fund.

Mein instructed the District Administration to have data base of outside people stranded within the district for the safe return to their homes in due course of time.

He said it is also need of the hour to extend the validity of ILP of stranded persons inside the state or working in the state who’s ILP has expired.

Due to apprehension raised by people regarding probable entry of virus into the state through asymptomatic Military & Paramilitary forces, he said that department of Home will be requested to take up the matter with appropriate authorities for enforcement of quarantine & testing of forces in their respective Brigade or Battalion HQ before deployment.

He lauded the effort put up by district administration, doctors, nurses, police personnel, NGOs, people of Wakro & Medo in the fight against covid 19.

He also urged upon the BJP karyakartas to reach out to people at remote places to disseminate information and spread awareness on Covid19 pandemic.

Later, the team inspected the quarantine centre set up at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahadevpur and interacted with the students, people put under quarantine there.