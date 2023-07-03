Arunachal: Eco-system among farmers needed for their chartered growth and progress- Tage Taki

ZIRO- In order to streamline the growth, progress and benefits due to farmers, a chain of eco-system within their fraternity is need of the hour which would channelize their hard work commensurate with the incentives provided by the Govt, said Agriculture and allied Minister Tage Taki here yesterday.

Inaugurating a pack house at the kiwi orchard of renowned kiwi grower of Ziro Valley Hage Tara at Dibu, the Minister urged the farmers to combine the wisdom of both the old and young generation farmers to find better and practical solutions in the field of horticulture to maximize their efforts and returns.

Appreciating and acknowledging the pioneering efforts of Hage Tara in the field of Horticulture, Taki said I know Hage Tara for the past 15 to 20 years who has been putting in lots of pioneering efforts in the field of horticulture particularly in kiwi plantation which has made Ziro Valley the largest producer of kiwi in India and famous globally.

Further, the Minister informed that Tara had planted 20 varieties of exotic imported varieties of fruits on experimental basis at his orchard which was exemplary and encouraging to upcoming young farmers of the District and the state.

Agreeing to the need of a ‘cold storage’ at the District Hq, the Minister said that a farm-end solar based cold storage would be more ideal for a place like Ziro rather than the power-driven conventional cold storage.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime emphasized on the need for ‘vocal for local’ and urged the local unemployed youth to take up farming seriously to earn their livelihoods. Some of our unemployed youth can take up horticulture farming and set up MSME units to produce kiwi wine, juice and dried fruits which are in high demands within and outside the state, he said, while pledging Rs one lakh from his untied fund for maintenance of Tara’s farm.

The pack house costing Rs 5 lacs was constructed under Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR)-CSS Scheme sanctioned during 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Hage Tara informed that Ziro Valley with an ideal geographical height elevation was best suited for cultivation of kiwi and eastern fruits. My orchard is located at 2000 mtrs above sea level while average elevation height of Ziro Plateau is 3000 mtrs above sea level which is best suited for kiwi and eastern fruits cultivation, he explained, while expressing gratefulness to the State Govt. for encouraging farmers like him by providing Govt. incentives.

The inauguration programme organized at Dibu jungle located 20 kms away from Hapoli township was organized by Agriculture Department led by District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung and attended by other Departmental heads, ZPM’s and progressive farmers.