Arunachal: Eco Harmony Fest Concludes in Shergaon

SHERGAON- The third and concluding day of the Eco Harmony Fest – Responsible Tourism Meet 2.0 was held at Shergaon in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, marking the culmination of a three-day initiative aimed at promoting responsible and sustainable tourism in the state.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the Seinthuk Responsible Tourism Committee, Shergaon. The programme was held under the theme “Biodiversity and Culinary Trails.”

The meet focused on showcasing the region’s rich biodiversity, traditional culinary heritage, and the role of community-based tourism in fostering sustainable development in rural areas.

Also Read- Awareness Rally on Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

The final day featured a series of panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions that addressed issues related to biodiversity conservation, sustainable tourism destinations, traditional handicrafts, and the role of culture and education in promoting rural tourism.

Several national and international resource persons participated in the sessions, including Manisha Pande, Rupeshkumar K. Nair, Himanshu Pande, Madhura Dutta, Sarika Baidya, Mary Young and Raj Basu.

The experts shared insights on responsible tourism practices, community participation, and sustainable destination management, highlighting the importance of balancing tourism growth with ecological conservation.

Also Read- Bull Exchange Programme Held in East Siang

The valedictory session, held in the evening, reflected on the key outcomes of the meet and emphasised the importance of collaboration between government agencies, tourism stakeholders, and local communities to strengthen responsible tourism initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

Organisers noted that the discussions and exchanges during the three-day event reinforced the importance of promoting tourism models that preserve ecological and cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities.

The programme concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to advancing tourism practices that support environmental conservation and community well-being in the region.