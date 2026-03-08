Arunachal: Eco Harmony Fest Begins in Shergaon Village

SHERGAON- The three-day Eco Harmony Fest – The Responsible Tourism Meet 2.0 (Biodiversity & Cultural Trails) began at Shergaon village in West Kameng district on March 7, bringing together tourism stakeholders, community members and experts to promote sustainable tourism in the region.

The event is organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and aims to showcase the rich biodiversity, traditional food heritage and eco-tourism potential of Shergaon and its surrounding areas.

MLA of Kalaktang constituency Tsetan Chombay attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng Dr. Dilip Kumar was present as the Guest of Honour.

Among other dignitaries present were Director of Tourism Rujum Rakshap, North Eastern Council (NEC) Member T. N. Thondok, Assistant Director of Tourism (Ministry of Tourism) Senthel Kumaran, along with ZPMs, panchayat leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and resource persons from different parts of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dilip Kumar highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable and community-driven tourism in ecologically rich regions such as West Kameng.

He described Shergaon as an example of harmonious coexistence between people and nature, surrounded by pristine forests, diverse flora and fauna and vibrant cultural traditions.

Referring to the theme of the festival — Biodiversity and Culinary Trails — he noted that the forests and landscapes of Shergaon offer a variety of edible plants, herbs, mushrooms and organic produce that form the foundation of the region’s traditional cuisine.

He also observed that local culinary traditions reflect generations of indigenous knowledge about forests, agriculture and seasonal food resources.

The Deputy Commissioner further emphasised the growing global interest in eco-tourism and village tourism, where visitors seek authentic experiences connected to nature, culture and traditional lifestyles.

He said that West Kameng district has immense potential to develop as a prominent eco-tourism destination due to its scenic landscapes, biodiversity and the hospitality of local communities.

Stressing the need for responsible tourism practices, he highlighted the importance of community participation, eco-friendly infrastructure, waste management and the use of sustainable materials such as bamboo and wood.

The Deputy Commissioner also encouraged the promotion of homestays, biodiversity trails, nature interpretation walks and culinary tourism to create meaningful visitor experiences while generating livelihood opportunities for local youth.

He appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department, organising committee and the people of Shergaon for hosting the festival and expressed confidence that Shergaon could emerge as a model eco-tourism village in Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from local communities, tourism stakeholders and visitors, showcasing Shergaon’s unique identity as a destination that celebrates nature, culture and traditional knowledge.