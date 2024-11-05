Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission launched with much fanfare

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) was launched at Mebo, Romdum General Ground on Sunday evening with much fanfare by Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng in the presence of MLAs from Pasighat West, Ninong Ering, Pasighat East, Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku, Oni Panyang along with Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Supt. of Police, Sachin Kr. Singhal, ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing (ECMM Chairman), ZPC East Siang, Olen Rome, President and General Secretary from Adi Baane Kebang, Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary and hosts of PRI leaders and public.

While launching the ECMM Chairman, Sibo Passing informed the gathering and the public that the motto of the mission is to observe the year 2025 as year of Eco Cleanliness wherein all the villages under the Mebo Sub-Division are involved in various cleanliness activities.

Passing also said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across the country has become a decade yet there are many villages which have not attained the objective of the mission and vision of Government of India launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Through ECMM efforts are being made to make all the villages under Mebo Assembly Constituency/Mebo Sub-Division to attain the objective of the SBA.

Under this mission several villages under the Sub-Division have already started cleanliness and other activities while planting more trees etc. which includes Ayeng village as Land of Ketir-Momir trees, Bodak as Floral village, Aohali as Zero hunting village, Silluk as Botanical Garden village, Darne as Burmese Grapes village, Mebo as Drugs Free village, Ngopok as Pear Orchard village, Kiyit as Philogerontic village.

Many more villages of the sub-division are also under pipeline to catch up with the mission with different village level missions, informed Passing.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng as Patron of the ECMM lauded the initiative of the ADC Mebo and all other groups and individuals including Itanagar Mebobian Welfare Kebang, Mebo Officers’ Group, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services Officers (APCS) 2003 batch, Arunachal Teachers Association East Siang District Unit, Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, Tayeng Welfare Society, Perme Kening Welfare Society etc for joining in the various parts of the ECMM initiative.

“Along with ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, initially I had initiated various programmes of plantation drives by collecting tree saplings from Range Forest Office, Mebo, but later the initiative was continued and taken over by villages like Ayeng by planting indigenous tree saplings like Ketir Momir.

I am so delighted about the new initiative and we should continue the effort till our Mebo achieves the target. Funding from the government for such an initiative is not required, these can be done by voluntary support and active participation from the people of Mebo on self help basis, as the beneficiaries will be people of Mebo only”, added Oken Tayeng.

Joining in the ECMM launching programme and its cultural night, 37th Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering, 38th Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang and 40th Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang also deeply lauded the noble and new initiative taken up by the Mebo Administration with the support and guidance of Mebo MLA.

They said that under this mission the Mebo Sub-Division will not only achieve the cleanliness objective under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, but the villages under Mebo will become the centre of tourist attraction in coming years.

During the ECMM launching programme, a colour cultural night was also organized in which various popular singers/artists like Rupali Payeng & Chandra Kr. Patgiri from Assam, Seema Mena from Lower Dibang Valley, Dr. Delong Padung and Ms Yangki Eko from East Siang Siang district performed and caught the attention of the crowds.

Delong Padung, one of the renowned singers of the region also sang a song on Ketir Momir trees and its importance while narrating the beauty of the region and the need to plant more trees to save the degrading environment.

Sensational Singer from Assam, Rupali Payeng has been made the Mission Ambassador of the ECMM. On the part of Event Manager and committee member of ECMM, Smty Olen Megu Damin expressed her thankfulness to all the participants in the ECMM launching event and cultural night including all the dedicated committee members.