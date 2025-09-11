Arunachal

Arunachal: East Siang Traffic Police Seize 14 Bikes with Modified Silencers in Pasighat

Citizens hail crackdown; call for strict enforcement across the district

PASIGHAT– In a decisive move against noise pollution, the East Siang Traffic Police seized 14 motorbikes fitted with modified silencers during a special drive conducted on 9th and 10th September across Pasighat town.

The operation, led by Dy. SP Ayup Boko and Traffic I/C  Takop Yosung, was carried out following multiple public complaints about the nuisance caused by loud, illegally modified exhausts.

Also Read- DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspects De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centres in Pasighat

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, urged bike owners to remove or replace modified silencers in compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act. He also warned that garages and shops involved in illegal modifications would face strict action.

“I urge citizens to cooperate with police efforts in maintaining peace and a pollution-free environment in the town,” said SP Lamba.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

Local residents welcomed the crackdown, noting that the unbearable noise from modified bikes had disrupted daily life in Pasighat.

Several citizens appealed to the police to extend the drive to villages under Mebo, Ruksin, and Sille-Oyan circles, ensuring a broader enforcement against violators.

