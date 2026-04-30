Arunachal: East Siang Steps Up Monsoon Preparedness

PASIGHAT- The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Siang, convened a meeting on April 30 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Pasighat to review preparedness measures ahead of the southwest monsoon.

Officials highlighted the district’s geographical vulnerability, noting that while the northern areas are mountainous, the terrain gradually slopes into low-lying plains towards the south, adjoining Assam. The Siang River and its tributaries were identified as significant contributors to flood risk, particularly in the plains.

Flood-prone villages such as Paglek, Sigar, Ralling, Boying, and Yapgo, along with adjoining areas, were identified as high-risk zones. In urban Pasighat, Komlighat and Jarkong were listed as potential flooding hotspots.

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According to the Water Resources Department, the danger level of the Siang River has been set at 153 metres. Authorities informed that safe shelters have been designated in schools and public buildings across the district, including IGJ School, D. Ering School, Jawaharlal Nehru College Auditorium, and other government institutions in various subdivisions.

A functional District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has been activated, along with a helpline number (107) under BSNL, to enable real-time monitoring and emergency response. A Regional Response Centre equipped with two Outboard Motor (OBM) boats has also been kept on standby.

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The District Food and Civil Supplies Officer has been directed to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities across all administrative circles by May 3, while the health department has initiated the distribution of medical supplies to all subdivisions.

Relief and rescue operations will be coordinated by the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) in collaboration with administrative officials, with an emphasis on transparency in the identification of beneficiaries and distribution of relief materials.

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Awareness campaigns will be carried out through the District Public Relations Office (DIPRO), including dissemination of advisories, safety guidelines, and flood alerts. Authorities also plan to display awareness videos on outdoor LED screens across Pasighat.

Under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme, 20 cadets have already been trained, and additional training programmes for college students are scheduled from May to strengthen community-based disaster response capacity.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need to analyse previous years’ disaster data to improve preparedness, including mapping flood lines and identifying vulnerable zones. All Heads of Departments were directed to sensitise field-level staff and ensure effective communication at the grassroots level through local administrative networks.