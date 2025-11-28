Sports

Arunachal: East Siang SP Urges Students to Show Sportsmanship

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba inaugurated the three-day annual sports meet of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, urging students to uphold discipline and sportsmanship.

PASIGHAT- The three-day annual sports meet of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat, commenced on Thursday with East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba inaugurating the event as Chief Guest.

The programme opened with the hoisting of the sports flag, followed by an impressive march past by students and the ceremonial lighting of the torch.

The event was attended by Mohanan, Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri, Sanskrit Bharati; Smt. Oder Gao, Coordinator Matri Bharati ASVS and Secretary SMC; Dr. Kaling Dai, President SMC; R.P. Sharma, along with teachers, guardians and students.

Addressing the gathering, SP Pankaj Lamba encouraged students to uphold discipline, sportsmanship and determination throughout the competitions. He emphasised that sports not only build physical strength but also inculcate teamwork and character.

Following his formal declaration, the Annual Sports Meet 2025 officially began. The first event, Tug of War, was conducted amid enthusiasm and excitement from students and spectators.

According to Vidya Kant Jha, Principal of DPVN, the three-day event will conclude on Saturday.

