Arunachal: East Siang Police Warn Against Modified Silencers

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The East Siang District Police, in collaboration with the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK), conducted a major awareness drive at Pasighat market on Tuesday to address growing concerns over the use of modified silencer pipes in two-wheelers. The initiative responds to rising public complaints about noise pollution caused by illegally altered exhaust systems.

Police officials briefed citizens, shopkeepers, and motor workshops about the legal consequences of using, selling, or installing modified silencers. Authorities underscored that such acts are punishable under multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 2019.

According to the police, Section 190(2) of the MV Act imposes penalties ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 on individuals driving vehicles fitted with illegal silencers. Violations linked to public safety and noise norms under Section 269 attract fines of ₹5,000. Dealers and workshops found selling or installing such equipment face far stricter action: Section 82A(3) stipulates a penalty of ₹1,00,000, with the possibility of licence suspension and imprisonment.

East Siang Dy. SP Ayup Boko explained these provisions during the programme, emphasising that enforcement will be intensified in the coming weeks. “Those found violating the prohibitory orders will be penalized without exception,” he said.

Representatives of the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and the Pasighat Market Association highlighted the broader impacts of modified silencers, noting that excessive noise disrupts public peace, poses safety hazards, and contributes to environmental stress. BBYK leaders Dangki Ering and Ojong Rome urged young riders to act responsibly and support community efforts to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in Pasighat and neighbouring areas.

Police authorities added that the awareness campaign aims not only to educate riders but also to make dealers and workshops fully aware of the legal risks involved in selling or promoting such components. They reiterated that illegal vehicle modifications constitute cognizable offences and assured that non-cooperation with prohibitory orders would invite strict legal action.

The drive is part of a broader strategy by East Siang Police to curb rising instances of illegal vehicle alterations and to promote collective responsibility for maintaining public safety.