Arunachal: East Siang Police Seize 69.95g Ganja, Two Held

PASIGHAT- The East Siang Police, under Operation Dawn 2.0, arrested two individuals and seized 69.95 grams of suspected ganja in coordinated operations triggered by naka vigilance at Pasighat’s 2-Mile Check Gate.

On November 30, a naka team deployed to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for upcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections intercepted a man identified as Karson Pait, a resident of Sunarighat, Dhemaji (Assam). During checking, the team—comprising ASI R. Lowang, HC Roni Kri, and Ct. G. Nangkar—recovered 14.61 grams of suspected ganja from his handbag.

A case, PSGT/PS/C/No. 104/2025, under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act, was immediately registered.

During interrogation, Pait disclosed that he had procured the substance from Majgaon, Silapathar, from a woman identified as Bhanu Chetri alias Gita Chetri, a resident of Dakhinrupahi Village in Lakhimpur district. Acting on this intel, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) formed a raid team.

On December 2, an ADS team led by SI Johny Tasung and SI Kuncha Tangha, and assisted by ASI R. Lowang, L/HC Bombi Basar, L/Ct. Mumtak Tayeng, Ct. Tarabir Chetry, Ct. A. Miyu, and Ct. A. Mili, conducted a raid in Silapathar under the overall supervision of DySP Ayup Boko, IC ADS. The team arrested Bhanu Chetri and recovered 55.34 grams of suspected ganja.

Both arrests and seizures were made in compliance with NDPS Act protocols, in the presence of independent witnesses. Items seized include:

14.61 grams suspected ganja

55.34 grams suspected ganja

One smartphone

One packet of rolling/filter paper

Both accused were brought to Pasighat Police Station along with the seized items. The female accused has been lodged at the Women Police Station (WPS) in Pasighat. Further investigation is ongoing.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba, lauded the naka personnel and ADS team for their prompt action, reiterating the district police’s zero-tolerance stance on drugs. He urged citizens to stay alert and report suspicious activities, noting that “community cooperation remains crucial for a drug-free East Siang.”