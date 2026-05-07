Arunachal: East Siang Police Bust Drug Network Under Ops Dawn 2.0

PASIGHAT- East Siang Police, under the ongoing anti-drug campaign “Operation Dawn 2.0,” carried out two separate operations in Pasighat and Mebo areas, arresting four suspected drug peddlers and recovering narcotic substances, cash, and a vehicle allegedly used in drug trafficking activities.

In the first operation conducted under the jurisdiction of Mebo Police Station at Silluk village on May 6, police busted what officials described as a high-end vehicle-based drug peddling network.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal trafficking of narcotic substances, a police team led by ADS IC Ayup Boko, APPS, along with other personnel, laid a naka at Silluk Market during the evening hours. The operation was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Mrs Toimi Tagi, Circle Officer of Mebo Sub-Division.

Also Read- Two Held in LPG Cylinder Theft Case in Itanagar

During the operation, police intercepted a Toyota Hyryder travelling from Roing towards Mebo. A body and vehicle search reportedly led to the recovery of 21.4 grams (gross weight) of an orange-coloured powdery substance suspected to be heroin, along with four vials, two syringes, cash amounting to Rs 75,700, and the vehicle used in the operation.

Police said all recovered items were weighed, packed, sealed, and documented according to legal procedures. The entire search and seizure process was videographed to ensure procedural transparency.

Three accused persons were apprehended in connection with the case. Subsequently, Mebo Police Station Case No. 10/2026 was registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Also Read- Seppa Police Crack Down on Drugs, Child Labour

In a separate operation conducted earlier on May 5 under Pasighat Police Station, East Siang Police apprehended another individual allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

According to police, acting on credible source information received during the morning hours, a naka was placed by a police team led by ADS IC Ayup Boko, APPS, along with other officers and personnel. The operation was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Sanjay Taram, SDO.

Police intercepted one Maklung Tayeng, son of Bising Tayeng of Mebo, while he was travelling to Pasighat in a Night Super bus. A body search reportedly resulted in the recovery of 1.49 grams (including packet weight) of suspected heroin and 3.12 grams (including packet weight) of suspected ganja.

Also Read- Taxi Driver Stabbed to Death in Tawang

The recovered substances were seized following legal procedures and videographed as part of the operation. The accused was subsequently taken into custody, and Pasighat Police Station Case No. 45/2026 was registered under Sections 21(a) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act.

Pankaj Lamba commended the efforts of the police personnel involved in both operations and reiterated the district police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and related offences.

He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious or illegal activities linked to narcotics, stressing that community participation remains crucial in the fight against substance abuse and trafficking in the district.