Arunachal: East Siang Police Arrest Drug Peddler in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang district police on Tuesday apprehended an individual and recovered suspected heroin and ganja during an operation conducted under Operation Dawn 2.0 in Pasighat.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal transportation of narcotic substances. A team led by Ayub Boko, along with other personnel, set up a naka based on the information received.

The police intercepted the accused, identified as Maklung Tayeng, a resident of Mebo in East Siang district, who was travelling in a night super bus to Pasighat. The interception and subsequent search were conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Sanjay Taram, Sub-Divisional Officer.

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During the search, the police recovered suspected heroin weighing approximately 1.49 grams (including packaging) and ganja weighing around 3.12 grams (including packaging). Officials stated that the seized substances were weighed, packed, sealed and documented in accordance with legal procedures, and the entire operation was video recorded to ensure transparency.

A case has been registered at Pasighat Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, including Section 21(a) and Section 20(b)(ii)(A). The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

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Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, commended the efforts of the Anti-Drug Squad and reiterated the district police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related offences.

He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, emphasising that community cooperation remains crucial in addressing drug-related challenges in the district.